IT'S HAPPENING! BIRD FLU HOAX AND MASS VACCINATION! - They Already Have Deadly Injections Ready!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the massive propaganda campaign underway as governments call for mandatory extermination of millions of chickens and eventual mandated mass vaccination of all chickens and cows as the food supply continues to be under attack. Meanwhile, human bird flu injections have been ready and ordered for months now despite them not actually knowing what fake "strain" will be "spreading." Farmers have been ordered to kill 4.2 million chickens in Iowa. This comes after another 92.34 million chickens have already been killed off. The government has called for the "vaccination" of 33 billion chickens and they're now claiming cows and alpacas are sick. It is likely we will see a campaign to vaccinate all livestock soon as the CDC and other criminal "health" organizations openly talk about further lockdowns. The diagnosis of chickens is being done with fraudulent PCR tests as expected. The numbers are fake and the food supply is dwindling and collapsing. They want famine and they want the food that's left to be incredibly expensive and poisonous. This will lead to further poisonous food rations being forced unto the population utilizing CBDCs, carbon credits, social credits and digital IDs. This is not a drill. This is precisely what is happening. All the while, massive increases in death across the board continue following the rollout of the deadly covid "vaccines."

We must prepare and we must resist now.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!

World Alternative Media 2023





Shared from and subscribe to:

World Alternative Media

https://www.banned.video/channel/world-alternative-media