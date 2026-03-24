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Nanotechnology and Undeclared Elements: Dr. Hagima Geanina's Critical Analysis of the Composition of COVID-19 Vaccines.
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Nanotechnology and Undeclared Elements: Dr. Hagima Geanina's Critical Analysis of the Composition of COVID-19 Vaccines.


In her appearance on the Romanian television channel Canal 33, Dr. Hagima Geanina, a gynecologist, brings her clinical experience to the analysis of what occurred during the health crisis. Her discourse is centered on the following pillars:


* Clinical and Ethical Concern: As a physician, she shows deep concern for the observed effects on patient health and safety. She questions the lack of long-term studies regarding the impact of vaccine components on humans and biological integrity.


* Analysis of Vials and Absence of Biological Material: The doctor recounts how she investigated the actual composition of the injectables. Her findings reveal the presence of graphene structures and micro-technology not listed in the technical data sheets. She forcefully highlights the non-existence of mRNA in the analyzed samples, suggesting that the purpose of the injectable is not genetic-immunological, but technological.


* Self-assembly Phenomenon and Networks: She describes the formation of complex structures (micro-chips and filaments) that appear to self-assemble within the organism. According to Dr. Hagima, these elements act as a physical interface capable of emitting and receiving signals, linking the human body with external telecommunications infrastructure (such as 5G).


* Evidence and Emissions: She mentions the detection of MAC codes and Bluetooth signals emanating from inoculated individuals, which validates the presence of active electronic components.


* Denunciation of Lack of Informed Consent: She emphasizes that by hiding these components of a technological nature, the fundamental right of patients to know exactly what was being administered to them has been violated, invalidating any legal medical consent process.


📺 Rumble:


https://rumble.com/v75vg28-dr.-hagima-geanina-nanotechnology-and-undeclared-elements..html?mref=36f65j&mc=ebrql


▪️ Link to the original video in Romanian:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DGUxGTOuAQ


▪️ Link to download the study mentioned by the doctor in the video regarding the non-existence of phosphorus and nitrogen in the vials:


https://www.mpowertranslations.info/the-moderna-and-comirnaty-b4-5-vaccines-do-not-contain-nitrogen-and-phosphorus-so-they-do-not-contain-mrna/


💯 Video translated into English by the M-Power Translations team.

Keywords
nanotechnologyand undeclared elements drhagima geaninas critical analysis of the compositionof covid-19 vaccines
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