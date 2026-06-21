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CTP (S4E159) Hyphenated America
We argue that putting a label before “American” can weaken a shared civic identity, even when people mean it as pride in heritage. We challenge popular language around race, culture, and equity by pushing for clear definitions and substance over slogans.
• why “hyphenated American” can signal mixed allegiance
• the 14th Amendment and the idea of jurisdiction
• why “Black American” may be more accurate than “African American”
• the NAACP example and the claim about Planned Parenthood funding
• equal opportunity versus equity of outcomes as a core divide
• cultural appreciation versus cultural appropriation through everyday examples
• outrage culture, media framing, and being offended for others
• the Walk Away story as a model for changing minds with primary sources
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