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💥 FAB-250 & FAB-1500 rained down on UAV command posts
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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💥 FAB-250 and FAB-1500 bombs rained down on UAV command posts of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade and a temporary deployment area of the 10th Separate Mountain Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Belenkoye and Vysokoivanovka.

📍 Donetsk People's Republic

The strikes eliminated about 50 AFU militants.

🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

Adding:

Two Majors #Report as of the morning of June 24, 2026

▪️ The enemy spent several days stockpiling strike UAVs, which was evident from the reduced statistics of downed drones reported by the defense ministry. Having used the accumulated reserves, they overloaded the air defense capabilities of the peninsula. As a result, the hero city of Sevastopol has been left without power. In addition, single UAVs were shot down on approach to the capital; drone danger warnings were issued in a number of regions, and a "carpet" plan was implemented for civil aviation.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces, in the mode of striking designated targets, carried out strikes overnight on Sumy, Kharkov, and the Pavlovgrad district.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, assault troops of the Army Group "North" in the Shostka district continue small-arms battles in Bachevsk. In the Sumy district, small-arms fighting continues in Ivolzhansk, Pysarevka, and the village of Novaya Sech.

▪️ In the Kursk region, in the Rylsk district, a man was injured by an enemy drone in the village of 1st Yankovo.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Aleksandrovka, Shebekinsky district, a Ukrainian drone attacked a car, wounding a civilian. In Grayvoron, a woman sustained barotrauma from the detonation of an FPV drone. In the Rakitnyansky district, in the settlement of Proletarsky, a man sustained shrapnel wounds from a drone detonation. In the Rakitnyansky district, in the settlement of Proletarsky, an "Orlan" fighter was wounded during a drone detonation. The city of Alexeyevka came under missile fire; a fire broke out on the territory of an enterprise. A number of settlements are under constant strikes.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, our assault units continue offensive operations in the settlement of Kazachya Lopan and adjacent forest areas. On the Vovchansk sector, fighting continues in the villages of Losevka and Ukrainskoe. On the Velyky Burluk sector – fighting in Petro-Ivanovka and the surrounding areas of the settlement.

▪️ From the Kupyansk direction, reports indicate Russian success in Zaoskolye. To the south, fighting is ongoing in Kupyansk-Vuzlovy and its surroundings.

▪️ The Russian Ministry of Defense reports daily on successful assault operations in Krasny Lyman and Konstantinovka. The pace of clearance in the cities, according to the defense ministry's assessment, is 52 and 128 buildings per day, respectively. On the Konstantinovka direction, a push is being made toward Alekseevo-Druzhkovka and Druzhkovka – the next challenging stages of the battle for the agglomeration.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, a redeployment of enemy manpower is noted in the areas of Stepnogorsk and Prymorsk, against which our drone operators are delivering continuous strikes. In the skies, a large number of strike and reconnaissance UAVs from both sides continue to be recorded. A two-year-old child was wounded in the village of Ivanovka from AFU strikes. In Vasylevka, a local resident was wounded. In Energodar, an employee of the city improvement service was killed, and three women were wounded.

▪️ In the Kherson region, over the previous 24 hours, five civilians were wounded, including a child. Numerous settlements in the region are under attack.

The Report was compiled by: Two Majors

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
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