Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Accurate predictions for our civilization
channel image
none
0 Subscribers
30 views
Published a day ago

political and financial analysts in the anti-globalist movement were wrong  in their expectations for our future. As proof that I know what I am talking about and generally get this right almost always, I provide 9 examples of accurate predictions I made during the past 25 years concerning the future of our civilization, or the country of my birth, More of my thoughts and predictions here: http://www.wisdompage.com/2013%20Articles/Molyneaux%20essay.pdf

Keywords
futurecivilizationpredictions

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket