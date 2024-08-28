Quartet Preview - How To Be Who You Really Are

In this latest Quartet, John L. Petersen, Penny Kelly, Kingsley Dennis, and Greg Braden discuss

the unprecedented global changes and the necessity for personal sovereignty. The speakers express concern over escalating global tensions, particularly regarding potential wars, and the increasing manipulation through psychological warfare, misinformation, and technocratic control. They emphasize the need for individuals to reclaim their sovereignty by thinking critically, questioning the narratives presented by mainstream media, and preparing for a future where traditional systems may collapse.

