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You Know it’s Bad when Even CNN Can’t Cover for Biden’s Border Crisis Anymore
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30 views • March 21, 2021
Martin Walsh from Trending Politics reports, Democrats have been trying to blame Donald Trump for the unprecedented border crisis that just happened while Joe Biden is in office.
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