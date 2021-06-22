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As China arrests grains analysts for speaking about their grain shortages, and the US turns off the water to its crops, the question must be asked: why engineer a global famine? In this special Ice Age Farmer broadcast, Christian looks at their stated goals: a transhumanist future of bio-engineered tiny humans (with tiny carbon footprints, of course!), fed edible vaccines in fake food, unable to eat real meat. Only by understanding how extreme is the agenda we are facing can one fully appreciate the extent of the crisis they are manufacturing to achieve that agenda -- and the urgency with which we must fight it. Spread the word.
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/06/21/global-famine-why-bioengineered-tiny-humans-for-a-zero-carbon-future/
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*** SUPPORTERS - I recommend (because I use personally) ***
STORED FOOD (+ more) @ MyPatriotSupply:
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FREEZE DRY YOUR OWN FOOD (like printing money, but food):
https://iceagefarmer.com/harvestright
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EMP-proof Solar: mention IAF save $250
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https://bignuggetfarm.com 10% code: IAF2018
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LINKS: (see FULL SHOW NOTES above!)