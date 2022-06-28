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Dr. Peterson Pierre: The Top 8 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Inject Your Child
Prevent Global Genocide
Prevent Global Genocide
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175 views • June 28, 2022

1.) Children have a 99.997% chance of a complete recovery.

2.) The COVID shots are still experimental.
3.) They don't stop infection or transmission.
4.) The New York State Department of Health determined that after two doses, the effectiveness was 12%.
5.) The booster trials never looked at efficacy.
6.) The CDC has already acknowledged that kids who have gotten the shot are more likely to get infected with COVID than kids who have never gotten the shot.
7.) Kids who get the shot are more prone to pericarditis, myocarditis, and hepatitis.
8.) Pfizer's own data shows that you have a 107 times greater chance of death from the shot than you do from getting infected.


Dr. Peterson Pierre: "It's time to say no. The future of the next generation rests with us."


Sources:

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S2468125322001662

https://www.nytimes.com/2022/05/16/us/politics/fda-pfizer-booster-children.html

https://aasldpubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/hep.32572

https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2022.02.25.22271454v1.full.pdf


Original Video: https://rumble.com/v1a5sly-frontline-flash-daily-dose-boosters-for-kids-just-say-no-with-dr.-peterson-.html



Keywords
healthvaccineschildrencovidboostersfrontline flashpeterson pierre
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