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Dec27th Brooklyn Burger King Freedom Sit-in Protest Four Men Arrested for Refusing COVID VAX
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20 views • December 29, 2021
Dec27th Brooklyn Burger King Freedom Sit-in Protest Four Men Arrested for Refusing COVID VAX
LUKE2FREEDOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TNIg-FBNJ0
Corinne IRL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZidMGlbXao&;t
Michaelanthony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWhGRD5j3Eg
Arrests made at an Anti-Mandate Burger King sit in protest in New York
Multiple activists were arrested at a Burger King Anti-Mandate sit in protest in New York City (12-27-21). The protesters went in, tried to order food but were refused service. NYPD was called by Burger King's management. After a brief standoff a few activists were arrested and taken to a nearby precinct. They were released later that same night.
LUKE2FREEDOM
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1TNIg-FBNJ0
Corinne IRL
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qZidMGlbXao&;t
Michaelanthony
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DWhGRD5j3Eg
Arrests made at an Anti-Mandate Burger King sit in protest in New York
Multiple activists were arrested at a Burger King Anti-Mandate sit in protest in New York City (12-27-21). The protesters went in, tried to order food but were refused service. NYPD was called by Burger King's management. After a brief standoff a few activists were arrested and taken to a nearby precinct. They were released later that same night.
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