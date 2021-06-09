【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Raheem Kassam(Full Version of Speech): The Predominance of Asian Hate in the World Comes From the Chinese Communist Party

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06/03/2021 Raheem Kassam：the predominance of Asian hate in the world comes from the Chinese Communist Party. It is against its own people, against the people yearning to be free. COVID-19 is the single greatest cover-up in human history, and Anthony Fauci is at the head of that cover-up. If the Biden administration really truly wants to stop Asian hate, it should stare the devil of the Chinese Communist Party in the face, and tell the truth about where this virus came from, and where the tyranny in the world is emanating from.