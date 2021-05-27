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What Alicia Machado Didn't Tell You! | Charles C. Johnson and Stefan Molyneux
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133 views • May 27, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3435/what-alicia-machado-didnt-tell-you-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3435-what-alicia-machado-didnt-tell-you-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
Since the presidential debate, Hillary Clinton surrogate Miss Universe Alicia Machado has been the focus of media attacks against Donald Trump over claims of "fat shaming." Charles C. Johnson from Got News joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the intentions of this planned attack and the untold truth about Alicia Machado's backstory.
Charles C. Johnson is an investigative journalist, author and the founder of both Got News and WeSearcher. For more of his work, check out: http://www.gotnews.com and http://www.wesearchr.com
Got News Alicia Machado Coverage
http://gotnews.com/why-hillary-clinton-should-frankly-drop-out-narco-baby-mama-alicia-machado/
http://gotnews.com/breaking-trump-baits-lying-media-denying-existence-11-year-old-aliciamachado-sex-tape-broadcast-tv/
Trump Press Conference on CNN: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2016/09/27/donald-trump-alicia-machado-1997-3.cnn
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3435-what-alicia-machado-didnt-tell-you-charles-c-johnson-and-stefan-molyneux
Since the presidential debate, Hillary Clinton surrogate Miss Universe Alicia Machado has been the focus of media attacks against Donald Trump over claims of "fat shaming." Charles C. Johnson from Got News joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the intentions of this planned attack and the untold truth about Alicia Machado's backstory.
Charles C. Johnson is an investigative journalist, author and the founder of both Got News and WeSearcher. For more of his work, check out: http://www.gotnews.com and http://www.wesearchr.com
Got News Alicia Machado Coverage
http://gotnews.com/why-hillary-clinton-should-frankly-drop-out-narco-baby-mama-alicia-machado/
http://gotnews.com/breaking-trump-baits-lying-media-denying-existence-11-year-old-aliciamachado-sex-tape-broadcast-tv/
Trump Press Conference on CNN: http://www.cnn.com/videos/politics/2016/09/27/donald-trump-alicia-machado-1997-3.cnn
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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