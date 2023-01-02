The normalization of THESE movements PROVE we’re facing EVIL

Glenn Beck
Jan 1, 2023
There shouldn't be any question at all whether children should be medically altered to appear as if they're another gender, or if kids should be shown inappropriate material in school, or if toddlers should be exposed to drag shows. But yet, this is all now being shoved down the throat of society. So, Glenn just wants to ask: WHY? Why is it that so many people now want children as an audience to these things? It's time to call this trend what it is: Evil.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqHPd5-7NYU
