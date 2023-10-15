Our Lady's Extraordinary Message to Visionary Ivan for October 7, 2023

Quo Vadis

Oct 14, 2023

Our Lady gives notice in Her October 7, 2023, apparition to Mejuhgoria visionary, Eevahn, of a grave situation unfolding for the whole world.

It is not by chance this happened on the day of the miraculous victory of the Battle of Lepanto.

The two previous “tweets” mocking Our Lady deny the mountain of evidence that support the conclusion that Mejuhgoria is real.

Eevahn saw, in the October 7, 2023, apparition, Heaven alerting the world by Our Lady’s demeanor in the apparition.

Everyone should take seriously the words and demeanor of Our Lady and be convinced of the great danger this war poses, and the grave consequences for the whole world that will come from it.

It is tragic to not accept Our Lady. Our Lady says on June 25, 1991:

“…There are many people who do not desire to understand my messages and to accept with seriousness what I am saying…”

On October 7, 2023, before the world fully knew what was happening with Israel, Our Lady was giving a sign.

Eevahn’s apparition with Our Lady was in the first several hours of the attack against Israel.

In those first hours, the world did not have any idea of the magnitude of the attack.

But Our Lady gave Ivan a sign of how serious the situation was by Her countenance.

The beginning of this writing states, “in the period of a surreal moment.”

The word “surreal” means not seeming real.

The word was used at the beginning of this writing because of the timing of Our Lady coming to the earth in Eevahn’s apparition that coincided with the true news of how serious the situation was transpiring in Israel, coupled with what Ivan saw when he looked at Our Lady’s face.

Eevahn was the single individual on earth who witnessed Our Lady’s countenance and from whom we learned that Our Lady was “worried.”

While the attacks were developing into war, the world did not yet know the seriousness engulfing not only Israel, but also the dire consequences facing the whole world through this conflict.

Our Lady appeared in the hours the attack was beginning and ramping up. Ivan said after the apparition:

“Our Lady came this afternoon very worried.”

Eevahn added:

“Looking very worried, Our Lady prayed in a special way for peace.”

He then shared the message Our Lady spoke to him:

“Dear children, today I call you again to pray for peace.

Pray for my peace plan.

I need you.

With you I can achieve peace.

You fight the evil.

Resolve for peace, be persistent in that decision.”

Eevahn said after the message was given, “Our Lady continued to pray for peace and in this prayer, She went in the sign of the light and of the Cross with the words: Go in peace, my dear children.”

Eevahn added:

“I would like to say again that this afternoon Our Lady did not look pleased or happy, but rather worried and asked us to pray for peace.”

Eevahn added:

“I felt during our conversation how necessary it is to pray for peace.”

We know that the visionaries have seen Our Lady look sad, but never have we heard any of the visionaries say Our Lady looked worried throughout these 42 years of apparitions, even during other dangerous crisis.

Why then did She show Herself to be worried over this conflict?

Shortly after Our Lady’s words were given to the world, the stories and images from Israel started to emerge.

Breaking through the border, evil men went into neighborhoods, busting into houses and killed without concern for women, children and babies.

It was a satanic, barbaric and gruesome act.

What does Our Lady mean when She said, “I need you,” to Eevahn.

It was for us, Her children, that She spoke those words. Remember Our Lady’s messages are for you.

These words of Our Lady that Eevahn conveyed are for you.

“Pray for my peace plan.

I need you.

With you ‘I can’ achieve peace…be persistent in this decision.”

Practically every nation in the world is dismayed by what the terrorists are doing.

Most of the world’s population condemned the atrocities.

Our Lady’s plan is a new world.

Our Lady is the Queen of Peace. Her plans are what Ivan told us:

“…with you ‘I’ can achieve peace.”

You and the whole world are under a mandate.

“…Pray for my peace plan…”

We are in the midst of a time of what Our Lady has said has never been in the history since the beginning of the world.

On April 4, 1985 Our Lady said:

“…I wish to keep on giving you messages as it has never been in history from the beginning of the world…”

In our modern time, what is our future? Hatred or Love?

