The Fooling of David Nino Rodriguez

In this clip Jessie Czebotar appears on the David Nino Rodriguez
Podcast in September of 2022 and lies to him twice. Once about Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton. Her last stunt is where she gives David a tribunal number that is from an unrelated trial in 2019 involving the late Chris Hallett.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.