The Fooling of David Nino Rodriguez
Published a day ago

In this clip Jessie Czebotar appears on the David Nino Rodriguez

Podcast in September of 2022 and lies to him twice.  Once about Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Hillary Clinton.  Her last stunt is where she gives David a tribunal number that is from an unrelated trial in 2019 involving the late Chris Hallett. 

