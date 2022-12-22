Censorship Violates the Spirit of the U.S. First Amendment

Create New Account
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published Yesterday
https://gnews.org/articles/614048

Summary：【AMFEST 2022】12/19/2022 Guest Greg Foreman interviewed by Rosangel: Censorship goes against the spirit of the First Amendment and the fundamental values, freedoms and beliefs of the United States, and moves the United States in the direction of the Chinese Communist Party. If people continue to remain silent, the government will eventually degenerate into a totalitarian dictatorship like the Chinese Communist Party.

