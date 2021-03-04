Mossberg MVP Scout Episode 2 - with Weaver LPVO

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Chapters
0:00 Weaver V3
1:15 Trajectory
2:13 Aiming Points
2:43 vs Peep Sights
3:20 25 Yard POI
3:45 Zero Shots
4:12 AQT Intro
4:51 Comments
5:15 AQT Offhand
5:56 AQT Sitting
6:39 AQT Rapid Prone
6:57 AQT Slow Prone
8:11 AQT Score
8:56 The Bolt
10:18 Brake
10:55 Round Count
12:41 Trigger
13:05 Scope Placement
14:22 Barrel Weight
15:25 Old Man AQT
16:18 How I Do
16:40 Dragging Wood
18:18 Bench vs Field
18:54 AR vs RDB Field
19:20 Wind Tunnel
19:40 AQT Shooting
21:33 Raised Comb
22:28 Loop Sling
23:06 Offhand RH
23:41 Squat RH
24:14 Rapid Prone RH
25:01 Slow Prone RH
26:07 Offhand LH
26:45 Squat LH
27:35 Prone LH
28:17 AQT RH Score
29:25 AQT LH Score
30:42 Flash Hider
31:00 MantisX Scores
31:37 FH Target
32:54 Sold
33:10 Scout Scopes
34:25 MOA Distribution
35:32 Peep Sights
35:51 Bonus