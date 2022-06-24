Stew Peters Full Show: Putin Unleashes Revenge On New World Order

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Those who stand with the FLAG, will be an IMMEDIATE target for losing Second Amendment protection. Bishop Leon Benjamin speaks on how this betrayal will impact us as everyday citizens, and how we fight back against this TYRANNICAL infringement of our rights. Ed Szall joins to expand on the BRICS issue, & to call out congress for NOT having a plan to keep America SECURE! Jake Lang stars in the new documentary by Gateway Pundit: “The Truth About January 6th.” He was put in prison as a POW because of January 6th, & hasn’t seen the outside world since. Jake needs his story to be HEARD, & supported in his time of complete HARDSHIP!