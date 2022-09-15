Create New Account
Rick Wiles previews 'The Greatest Reset' - Part One
Today on TruNews, host and founder Rick Wiles offers a preview of the soon-to-be released documentary 'The Greatest Reset'. This production is a Christian response to the globalists who think they were born to rule the world. Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum elite have their Great Reset. The Greatest Reset is the Second Coming of Jesus Christ and the full manifestation of His kingdom. Christ is coming, but the Antichrist must come first.

Rick Wiles. Airdate 9/15/22

Watch the full film on Saturday, September 17 at www.TruNews.com

