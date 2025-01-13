⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry reports on the progress of the special military operation (13 January 2025)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️In Kharkov direction, units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on formations of one motorised infantry brigade of the AFU and one territorial defence brigade near Liptsy and Volchansk (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 35 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, two motor vehicles, five field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made Paladin self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one tank brigade, three mechanised brigades, one assault brigade, one airmobile brigade of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigades near Dvurechnaya, Zapadnoye, Boguslavka, Olgovka (Kharkov region), Novomikhaylovka, and Torskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 515 troops, four infantry fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, and 12 artillery guns, including one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system. One ammunition depot was wiped out.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brigade, one assault brigade, and one air assault brigade of the AFU near Kramatorsk, Dachnoye, Kurdyumovka, Novomarkovo, Chasov Yar, Belaya Gora, and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 285 troops, five armoured fighting vehicles, 14 motor vehicles, two artillery guns, and one ammunition depot.

▫️As a result of decisive actions, units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Peschanoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of eight mechanised brigades and two national guard brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Vozdvizhenka, Lysovka, Novovasilevka, Petropavlovka, and Novoyelizavetovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 615 troops, seven armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, one French-made VAB armoured personnel carrier, and one U.S.-made MaxxPro armoured fighting vehicle. Nine field artillery guns, including one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces continued advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences and inflicted losses on formations of four mechanised brigades of the AFU and three territorial defence brigades near Konstantinopol, Velikaya Novoselka, Neskuchnoye, and Bogatyr (Donetsk People's Republic).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 210 troops, one tank, one U.S.-made HMMWV armoured fighting vehicle, five motor vehicles, and one UK-made 155-mm Braveheart self-propelled artillery system.▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of one mechanised brigade, one infantry brigade, and two coastal defence brigades of the AFU near Pridneprovskoye, Antonovka (Kherson region), Malaya Tokmachka, and Malye Shcherbaki (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 80 troops, one armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, including one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer. Two electronic warfare stations and one ammunition depot were wiped out.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces struck infrastructure of military airfields, as well as engaged manpower and hardware of the enemy in 157 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down two French-made Hammer guided aviation bombs, six U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 83 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.



▫️In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, 652 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 40,215 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 anti-aircraft missile systems, 20,512 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,508 MLRS combat vehicles, 20,545 field artillery guns and mortars, and 30,218 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.