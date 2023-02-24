@Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The Scientific Method & Climate Science Doesn't Follow It
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, goes back to his roots as a Scientist and Engineer and explains the Scientific Method, how it works, what it is and what it isn't, and how those in Academia falsely represent what they know about the relationship between carbon dioxide and the temperature of the Earth's atmosphere.
