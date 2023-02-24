Create New Account
Dr.SHIVA LIVE: The Scientific Method & Climate Science Doesn't Follow It
In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, U.S. Senate Candidate, goes back to his roots as a Scientist and Engineer and explains the Scientific Method, how it works, what it is and what it isn't, and how those in Academia falsely represent what they know about the relationship between carbon dioxide and the temperature of the Earth's atmosphere.


Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com and Shiva4Senate.com


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.

 ⋯ ∇∆

Keywords
