Plandemic 3 - Proff. Mattias Desmet, What is Mass Formation? [24.06.2022]

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ATTENTION!: brighteon.com is STILL CENCORING ME!...IF YOU wanna see ALL the videos I share, you have to go to my Bitchute channel -> https://www.bitchute.com/channel/osboel/ <- after brighteon's last 'update' some weeks ago, I can not anymore upload everything as I could before, maybe 3 out of 10 videos goes through and are being 'accepted' (another PSYOP, so much for brighteons 'Freedom Of Speech) - I send an email to their support (you can see and read it here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1422 and screenshot here https://t.me/KimOsboel/1423) but I never got an answer... - Thinks are 'connected' and There is NO such thing as a 'Coincidence'!
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Note: Just like i said and wrote for a long time now, 99,999% of people in this world are totally brainwashed...'Proff. Mattias Desmet (Belgium) breaks down 'Mass Formation' with filmmaker Mikki Willis.'
What is 'Mass Formation' = Mass Hypnosis = Mass Psychosis!
Part 1) James Corbett ft Prof. Mattias Desmet (Belgium): 'What is 'Mass Formation'? [31.05.2022]
Breaking Free From Mass Formation with Mattias Desmet
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DouXQ8Zu3hVr/
Part 2) Proff. Mattias Desmet (Belgium): Mass Formation = Mass Hypnosis = Mass Psychosis! (Part 2) [14.01.2022]
Prof. Mattias Desmet On The Statistics And Strategy Of Mass Formation Psychosis etc.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/q4bI4MdFrI1b/
Part 3) Prof. Mattias Desmet: MassFormation = MassPsychosis = MassHypnosis (Part 3) [20.10.2021]
Psychological Tricks That Make People WILLINGLY Give Up Their Freedom!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vaQxCHAqCEhL/
Part 4) Prof. Mattias Desmet: MassFormation = MassPsychosis = MassHypnosis! (Part 4) [15.01.2022]
Original title: Understanding 'Mass Formation' with Proff. Mattias Desmet!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iVh4ov0UdsqD/
Part 5) Prof. Mattias Desmet: MassFormation = MassPsychosis = MassHypnosis! (Part 5) [16.01.2022]
Original title: Mass Hypnosis: The Psychology of Totalitarianism with Prof. Mattias Desmet [16.05.2022]
https://www.bitchute.com/video/dw2kH4oecnuT/
Official Account Plandemic Documentary Series
11850 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QevIwLMtJDSf/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/officialplandemic/
www.plandemic3.com