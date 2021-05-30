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David Platt and Luke 14
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10 views • May 30, 2021
David Platt speaks on passages from Luke 14, and touches on Luke 14:33 in particular. This verse says we must give up everything for Jesus; hard words for most people to accept. Jesus goes so far as to say that we must hate father and mother, siblings, wife, kids, possessions, and even our own lives. It's rare to see a preacher commenting on Jesus' command to forsake all without watering it down, so this sermon is exceptional, especially as it comes from such a well-known pastor.
Following Jesus starts with hearing what Jesus requires of his disciples, and then we must count the cost to see if we have what it takes. Watch this video to hear the message that should be preached in all churches today, the message of how to be a disciple of Jesus according to the terms which Jesus himself laid out.
Following Jesus starts with hearing what Jesus requires of his disciples, and then we must count the cost to see if we have what it takes. Watch this video to hear the message that should be preached in all churches today, the message of how to be a disciple of Jesus according to the terms which Jesus himself laid out.
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