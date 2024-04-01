To "Hate" Your Life......Does NOT Mean To Take Your Life

Jesus died for the truth and so did his followers. But they died at the hands of a godless system for their faith and love, BUT they didn't choose to take their own lives. Jesus calls on us to lay down our lives, but this doesn't mean taking our lives. It means giving them in loving service to God and others. When we do this, we will experience the kind of abundant life that God want us to have.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.