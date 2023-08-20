Whoever fits the shoe wears it!
This is an encouraging message from God, passed on word for word by God’s messenger angel in the Name of Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ. It is sometimes said with you on Earth: ‘Whoever fits the shoe wears it’ and so it is with this message!
You can help this official registrated ministry of God bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com
Published on August 17th 2023 by My Shalom
Please share and do not change © BC
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.