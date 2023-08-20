Create New Account
Whoever fits the shoe wears it!
channel image
Evangelical Endtime Machine
17 Subscribers
11 views
Published Sunday

Whoever fits the shoe wears it!

This is an encouraging message from God, passed on word for word by God’s messenger angel in the Name of Yeshua HaMashiach, YHWH, Jesus Christ. It is sometimes said with you on Earth: ‘Whoever fits the shoe wears it’ and so it is with this message!

You can help this official registrated ministry of God  bye sponsoring the website and help on this way to spread the gospel and help the needy, go to the website of the ministry via the link www.evangelicalendtimemachine.com





Published on August 17th 2023 by My Shalom

Please share and do not change © BC

Keywords
