Truth & Liberty 1st! Everyone loves liberty! Need gifts? Thx for looking! 7 of 8 new vids!

70+ & Counting Outside-the-Narrative Health Freedom & Great Awakening Designs!

Unique imprints on garments & cups of Psyop Rebel, Hive Mind, Herd Mind & Pack Mind Rebel Designs! A couple Bird Brain Rebel designs too!

We created vibrant powerful beautiful designs of what millions of you & your loved ones are thinking! Please look (& TY!) at so many color combos on garments of our Liberty 1st gift messaging merch! Just the idea of liberty first is political but these ideas go above politics too.

These imprints are our own designs at Liberty 1st Stuff LLC; no responsibility for them falls to any vendor or provider of tangible or digital services for fulfillment of these tangible items. We thank you all for your services and we thank you visitors for viewing and shopping. From the start and until the end, we care more about the messages than sales of these gift items, But gift yourself too when the message hits home with you! A great awakening gift might be just the gift that will make you stand out!

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