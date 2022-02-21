© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Argentina Fires Rage in Corrientes: Nearly 10% of Region's Land in Ashes
Follow
0
Share
Report
55 views • February 21, 2022
WION.
Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks advanced relentlessly. Corrientes province is the most affected area, where officials said at least eight separate fires continued to burn and had devastated at least 10% of its territory.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HOIIw0jdPA
Wildfires that have been ravaging northern Argentina for several weeks advanced relentlessly. Corrientes province is the most affected area, where officials said at least eight separate fires continued to burn and had devastated at least 10% of its territory.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0HOIIw0jdPA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.