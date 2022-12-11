HI RES SLIDE SHOW OF TWIN TOWERS

It goes to the beat of Energy 52's Cafe Del Mar. Roughly 200 high quality Hi RES Shots of the Towers and lower Manhattan. From the Statue of Liberty to the top of the Empire State Building. Some shots where the towers stick out above the clouds. It's an energetic experience.
