0420-2024 – Practical Ways To Use Plasma Energy Solution Combinations
49 views • 1 day ago


Lynn discusses different ways to use Plasma Energy Solution Combinations including eye drops and ear drops.  She left out one—combine your favorite combinations with a good quality organic oil and use as a skin cleaner.  Be sure to check our home page for a generous offer as April is Dr. Paul’s birth month. Find the coupon word at https://plasmaenergysolution.com.  The coupon gives you savings on our newest combination Allergy, Infection and Inflammation Buster Plus.Don’t forget that we have lots of information for you in our many videos, blogs, free reports, FAQs and Testimonials on the website above.  This is the source of the report about drinking enough water daily    :https://plasmaenergysolution.com/?page_id=15335 

As an aside you might want to watch the following link to make sure that other aspects in your life are in 'good health' including what you think is  'ownership.'  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mZ6tHrdN2MU

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists.  We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.  If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice. 

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.

 

 

 

 

infectionsskinallergiesinflammationeyesearsplasma energynew tech frequency relief
