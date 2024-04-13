Rafah Gaza First Day Of EID 4-10-24 Displaced Family Living in Tents
mohamadrana
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJeIx5NyR1E
صلاة العيد والأجراء الحزينة في قطاع غزة
Eid prayers and sad procedures in the Gaza Strip
