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DECLINING COVID-19 VACCINE FORMS - BEWARE!!!
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171 views • August 21, 2021
Video by ADARights, Jay Shore ADA Rights Advocate
Originally aired on Rumble on Aug. 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vlh7c2-declining-covid-19-vaccine-forms-beware.html
You can follow ADARights on his Rumble Channel https://rumble.com/user/adarights
Follow on ADARights on Telegram https://t.me/ADARights
Originally aired on Rumble on Aug. 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vlh7c2-declining-covid-19-vaccine-forms-beware.html
You can follow ADARights on his Rumble Channel https://rumble.com/user/adarights
Follow on ADARights on Telegram https://t.me/ADARights
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