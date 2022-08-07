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These Little Ones
Dustin Nemos
Dustin NemosCheckmark Icon
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739 views • August 07, 2022

In this special report:


Today on the Stew Peters Show, we proudly present the worldwide premiere of "These Little Ones".


Millions of children vanish each year.

83,000 each month.

2,700 a day.

115 per hour.

1 every 30 seconds.

It makes you wonder…where do they all go?


From the producers of “Watch the Water”, directors Matthew Miller Skow and Nicholas Stumphauzer tackle the dark underworld of CPS sex trafficking, elite pedophilia, and the shady death of truth seeking icon Isaac Kappy.


Get notified when the documentary drops, text STEW to tell:(833) 495-3348


Please consider supporting Warrior Bride Ministries, as they heal the wounds of victims from Satanic Ritual Abuse

https://warriorbrideministries.com/


Video Source:

https://rumble.com/v1efm0d-world-premiere-these-little-ones.html




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Keywords
childrenpedophiliaabductionspedoskidnappinghuman smugglingdustin nemosnemos news networkchild sex crimesthese little ones
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