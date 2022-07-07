[Bidan] Did That

Depleting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve

* Functioning countries need food, water and energy.

* The world is still powered by fossil fuels.

* America has shortages in food and energy.

* This started to happen well before Ukraine.

* Our ‘leader’ promised to “end fossil fuels”.

* Joe finds a convenient scapegoat: Russia.

* He is sending our SPR to China and India.

* Congress must investigate his oil give-away.

* This is not a mistake; it’s intentional.

* Neoliberal order: own nothing and be happy.





Take Notes:

https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-biden-should-be-impeached-sending-natural-assets-enemy-china





The full version of this segment is linked below.





Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 July 2022

https://video.foxnews.com/v/6309219834112

