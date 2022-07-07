[Bidan] Did That

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Depleting America’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve
* Functioning countries need food, water and energy.
* The world is still powered by fossil fuels.
* America has shortages in food and energy.
* This started to happen well before Ukraine.
* Our ‘leader’ promised to “end fossil fuels”.
* Joe finds a convenient scapegoat: Russia.
* He is sending our SPR to China and India.
* Congress must investigate his oil give-away.
* This is not a mistake; it’s intentional.
* Neoliberal order: own nothing and be happy.
Take Notes:
https://www.foxnews.com/opinion/tucker-carlson-biden-should-be-impeached-sending-natural-assets-enemy-china
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 6 July 2022