Babylon is fallen: babylonian Dagon party

A roman catholic priest becomes a disc jockey playing worldly music at a roman catholic event, which becomes a nightclub. Babylon is very worldly. This kind of music is not of God.
COME OUT of her My people says God for her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities (Revelation 18:4-5).
