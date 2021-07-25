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Converting Your Enemy - Proverbs 25:21-22 (NIV)
21 If your enemy is hungry, give him food to eat;
if he is thirsty, give him water to drink.
22 In doing this, you will heap burning coals
on his head, and the Lord will reward you.
Proverbs Club Commentary
This is reminiscent of
Exodus 23:4 (NIV)
If you come across your enemy’s
ox or donkey wandering off,
be sure to return it.
Burning coals are a symbol of shame
to repentance.
Meeting the needs of your enemy
awakens his shame for judging you.
https://pc1.tiny.us/v65jsb9b
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