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Walter Mendel Abogado del Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer - N3 1997 Alemania
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746 views • May 03, 2021
El Sr. Walter Mendel, abogado del Dr. Ryke Geerd Hamer, expone en la TV alemana N3 en 1997 una comparación estadística entre el tratamiento oficial del cáncer y el de la GNM. Para ello se apoya en una resolución judicial del Tribunal Superior de Justicia Alemán y en un estudio del catedrático Dr. Ulrich Abel basado en las estadísticas de la Universidad de Heilderberg, instituto líder en la investigación del cáncer en Alemania.
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