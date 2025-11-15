BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🔴 ☠️ DC'S HISTORIC 33rd DEGREE SCOTTISH RITE MONSTER RESURRECTED
Brachaim's
Brachaim's
154 followers
Follow
92 views • 1 day ago

The fetid swamps of Washington DC are resurrecting an historical, evil memorial to a MASONIC-SATANIC HERO. Join Dr. William Schnoebelen as he sends a CLARION CALL WARNING about the spiritual danger being reborn in the very heart of our nation’s capital!

JOIN Dr. Bill as he probes the beast – answering the question: Why is one of our country’s most evil, Luciferian-worshiping scoundrels being honored by the White House?

LEARN some serious SPIRITUAL WARFARE BATTLE TACTICS to protect our nation from the resurgence of great Masonic evil in these End-Times! PRAY GOD TAKES DOWN THIS ATROCITY OF VIPERS – THIS MONSTER OF INIQUITY!LEARN MORE – VISIT With One Accord Church Ministries’ website: https://www.withoneaccord.org

Keywords
anti christspiriual warfarestronghold masonary
