War in the Streets? When War is at the Door!
58 views
PastorRuth
Published Yesterday |

Wars and rumours of wars abound. But now, with tanks in the streets and military craft overhead, what is really happening? Is war at our door? What would God have us do? Follow Scriptural examples of right and wrong responses to the calamity of war and God's judgment.

miraclesmilitarybiblegodjesusrussiauschinarepentanceleadersnuclear war

