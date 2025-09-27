Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 20–26 September 2025

❗️ From 20 to 26 September, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out one massive and six group strikes with high-precision weapons and strike drones, which hit enterprises of the Ukrainian defence industry, transport and energy infrastructure facilities used for the interests of the AFU, ammunition depots, military airfield infrastructure, long-range unmanned aerial vehicles assembly, storage and launch areas, as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed forces, special operations forces, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

🚩 During the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces advanced to the depth of the enemy's defence in Sumy region & liberated Yunakovka (Sumy reg).

💥 Russian troops inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of five mechanised brigades, one motorised infantry brig, one jaeger brig, two air assault brigs, two assault regiments of the AFU, and one territorial defence brig.

💥 In Kharkov direction, strikes were delivered at formations of three mechanised brigs, one motorised infantry brig of the AFU, and two territorial defence brigs.

▪️ During the week, up to 1,250 troops, 3 tanks, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 62 motor vehics, and 15 field artill guns have been neutralised in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs. 9 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations and 29 ammo & materiel depots were neutralised.

📍 Units of Zapad GOFs took more lines & positions. During the week, Russian assault detachments have seized 2,519 buildings in Kirovsk (DPR).

💥 Russian troops hit four mech'd brigades, two assault brigs, one airmobile brig, one air assault brig of the AFU, one marine brigade, one territorial defence brig, and one national guard brig.

▪️ The enemy lost more than 1,605 troops, 10 armoured fighting vehics, 108 motor vehics, and 18 field artill guns, 59 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, as well as 39 ammo & materiel depots, were neutralised.

🚩 In intensive and resolute operations, units of the Yug GOFs liberated Pereyezdnoye (DPR).

📍 During week, 25.5 square kms of territory were mopped up from neo-Nazis south of Kleban-Byk Reservoir.

💥 7 mech'd brigs, one motorised infantry brig, one airmobile brig, one assault brig, one mountain assault brig of the AFU, one marine brigade, two territorial defence brigs, and one national guard brig were hit.

▪️ During week, more than 1,540 servicemen, 3 tanks, 23 armoured fight vehics, 74 motor vehics, and 26 field artill guns have been neutralised in this direction. 13 electronic warfare and counter-fire stations, 36 ammo, POL, materiel depots have been neutralised.

📍 The Tsentr Group's units continued intensive offensive operations on the territory of the DPR & Dnepropetrovsk reg. Strikes were delivered at formations of four mechanised brigades, one tank brigade, three air assault brigades, two jaeger brigades, one air-mobile brigade, one assault brigade, one airborne brigade, three assault regiments of the AFU, two marine brigades, three territorial defence brigades, and two national guard brigades.

▪️ The enemy lost up to 3,675 troops, three tanks, 14 armoured fighting vehicles, 38 motor vehicles, and 12 artillery guns.

🚩 Over the past week, units of the Vostok Group of Forces have advanced to the depths of the enemy's defence. The settlements of Berezovoye and Kalinovskoye (Dnepropetrovsk region) were liberated.

💥 Russian troops have inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of three mech'd brigs and one assault brig of the AFU, two territorial defence brigs, one marine brig, and one national guard brig.

▪️ The enemy losses in this direction amounted to more than 2,135 troops, two tanks, 17 armoured fighting vehicls, 97 motor vehics, and 11 field artill guns. Six electronic warfare stations and two ammunition depots were destroyed.

💥 The Dnepr Group's units inflicted losses on three mech'd brigs, one mountain assault brigade, 3 coastal defence brigs of the AFU, one territorial defence brig, and one natl guard brig.

▪️ AFU losses up to 380 troops, 3 armoured fighting vehics, 40 motor vehics, and four artillery guns. 25 electronic warfare stations, 11 ammo, POL, and materiel depots have been neutralised.

💥 Black Sea Fleet & Dnepr GOFs units eliminated 23 uncrewed surface vehicles and five enemy surface vehicles in the Black Sea waters.

🎯 Over the past week, AD systems shot down 24 guided aerial bombs, five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, and 1,724 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the special military operation, the enemy has lost:

▫️ 667 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 86,769 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️ 631 anti-aircraft missile systs,

▫️ 25,254 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️ 1,592 MLRS combat vehics,

▫️ 29,956 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️ 42,665 support military vehicles.