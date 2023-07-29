trunews, fox news , homicide, cover up,

FOX NEWS MATCHES EMPLOYEES’ DONATIONS TO SATANIC TEMPLE
Whistleblowers inside Fox News claims that the Murdoch-family owned media company has a corporation donation program that will match donations by employees to such groups as the Satanic Temple, the Southern Poverty Law Center, and Planned Parenthood. Blaze News was the first news source to report the stunning accusation against Fox News.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 7/28/23
