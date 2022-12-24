Quo Vadis





Dec 23, 2022

In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for December 21, 2022.





Dear sons, how much I love you!





Wait for the anniversary of the birth of Jesus from the depths of your hearts.





It is very nice for a Mother to see how much love you feel for the Son Jesus.





You give me so much joy and I will pray for all your prayer groups that all your distant brothers, at least on this anniversary, remember the coming among you of My Son and pray to him from the depths of their hearts.





I count so much on group prayer, do not imagine for Me how important this way of praying is. It is true that personal prayer is important but group prayer represents total love for My Son and Me.





We listen to you and are happy to meet all your requests. Sons, many of your brothers will have salvation for your insistent requests to Jesus.





I love you so much for this and I share all your requests that will convert many of my distant children.





Continue to be interested, on a spiritual level, for all your friends and acquaintances and I will make this known to Jesus.





In this time that you remember his birth, be more lovable to my farthest children and I believe that my Son will be, towards you, the Baby with a tender heart.





Thank you my children, continue to love my children furthest from God.

I bless you, I thank you and I love you more and more.





Mary the Mother of Jesus and yours.





Valeria Copponi’s story of receiving locutions from heaven started when she was in Lourdes accompanying her military husband on pilgrimage.





There she heard a voice that she identified as her guardian angel, telling her to get up.





He then presented her to Our Lady, who said; You will be my cenacle; a term she only understood years later when a priest used it in the context of the prayer group she started in home city of Rome, Italy.





It was Father Gabriele Amorth who encouraged Valeria to diffuse her messages outside the prayer cenacle.





The attitude of the clergy is predictably mixed: some priests are skeptical, while others participate fully in the cenacle.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8VXJJiRqBjQ



