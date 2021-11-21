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KASH PATEL TO KYLE RITTENHOUSE: "SUE BIDEN & MEDIA, I'LL HELP"
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40 views • November 21, 2021
https://rumble.com/vpi004-rittenhouse-railroaded-kyle-is-not-on-trial-the-second-amendment-is.html
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial says a lot about America, and most of it isn’t good. When Kyle’s community fell into chaos and anarchy, with looters running rampant and antifa rioting at will, while politicians ordered police to stand down and stay out of the way, Kyle turned out to defend civilization. GoFundMe took down fundraisers to support Kyle’s legal defense. You have a constitutional right in the United States to have a trial and be considered innocent until proven guilty. GoFundMe and the left didn’t care.
Kash Patel joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial says a lot about America, and most of it isn’t good. When Kyle’s community fell into chaos and anarchy, with looters running rampant and antifa rioting at will, while politicians ordered police to stand down and stay out of the way, Kyle turned out to defend civilization. GoFundMe took down fundraisers to support Kyle’s legal defense. You have a constitutional right in the United States to have a trial and be considered innocent until proven guilty. GoFundMe and the left didn’t care.
Kash Patel joins us.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/ Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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