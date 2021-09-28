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Dr. Ruby What They Are Not Telling You Behind the Plandemic COVID 19 Depopulation Strategies
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211 views • September 28, 2021
In this video, Stew talks to Dr. Ruby who exposes more truths about the “virus” and how it all fits together into the Elite’s depopulation agenda. Everything is backwards, everything is upside down.
Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, psychiatrists destroy minds, scientists destroy truth, major media destroys information, religions destroy spirituality and governments destroy freedom.
Doctors destroy health, lawyers destroy justice, psychiatrists destroy minds, scientists destroy truth, major media destroys information, religions destroy spirituality and governments destroy freedom.
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