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!!!!PREDICTIVE PROGRAMMING!!!! - THE SMART MARK WHO WANTS ONE? (A MUST SEE)
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166 views • September 12, 2021
Netflix began showing "Stretch Armstrong & The Flex Fighters" in 2017, and the episode in particular we are showing you here has the characters lining up to happily receive something called a 'SMART MARK', basically a mobile app that is implanted inside your body. That's how close we are, brothers and sisters, and this is how close the New World Order is to rolling it out. Everything related to COVID-19, the global lockdowns, the crashing of the world's economies, the digital Immunity Passports, and now the race riots are all connected and will bring the entire world to the doorstep of Antichrist and the Mark of the Beast.
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