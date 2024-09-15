Cider Sunday: Golden State Cider Ginger Grass 4.5/5*

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A nice change up from the hopped ciders of late.
This South East Asian influenced cider holds up pretty well.
Running 6.1 for the ABV, IBUs are 0 as expected and the SRM is a pale, clear 1 (lovibond)
Tasty without being over powering this would make a nice summer palate cleanser.
Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.
Skal!
E.
As always be the Big 3 my friends.
I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.
