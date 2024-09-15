Cider Sunday: Golden State Cider Ginger Grass 4.5/5*

A nice change up from the hopped ciders of late.

This South East Asian influenced cider holds up pretty well.

Running 6.1 for the ABV, IBUs are 0 as expected and the SRM is a pale, clear 1 (lovibond)

Tasty without being over powering this would make a nice summer palate cleanser.

Thanks for coming by and spending some time with us.

Skal!

E.

As always be the Big 3 my friends.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

