Israel plans full 'CONQUEST' of Gaza — AP (Associated Press)

Two Israeli officials say the goal is total takeover, with remaining Gazans to be pushed south 'for their protection' — as rights groups accuse Israel of starving the strip.

Details of Israel’s Gaza op expansion UNVEILED

The plan rolled out by the Jewish state’s security cabinet stipulates:

🔻Capturing the Gaza Strip and holding its territory.

🔻Relocating Gaza's population to the south of the enclave.

🔻Launching “powerful strikes” on supposed Hamas targets, including infrastructure and command posts.

🔻Preventing Hamas from distributing humanitarian aid.

Israel WILL NOT retreat from Gaza, even for hostage deal – Finance Minister Smotrich declares after saying hostages 'not most important'.

Vows to 'stop being afraid of the word 'occupation'

Israel GREENLIGHTS expanded Gaza incursion — Reuters

Earlier reports suggest IDF likely eyes capturing the entire Strip, calling up soldiers from reserve

The main offensive won't be launched until after Trump finishes Middle East visit

Adding:

Hamas EXECUTES food looters as starvation deepens

The executions followed armed gangs robbing food banks in the strip, exacerbating the ongoing food shortage, according to Reuters

Hamas officials also claimed some of the looters were working with Israel.