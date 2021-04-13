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CALLING OUT SUPREME COURT JUSTICES THOMAS SHOULD BE CHIEF
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150 views • April 13, 2021
REPLAY FOR THOSE WHO MAY HAVE MISSED IT LAST NIGHT. WHY IS IT WE HAVE A 6-3 MAJORITY YET ONLY 3 SIDE WITH THE CONSTITUTION & CONSERVATIVES? WHY IS THAT JOHN ROBERTS? HMMMM. I DON'T KNOW HOW TO BE LESS WHITE BUT I DO KNOW HOW TO DRINK LESS COKE & I'LL BE BACK CAUSE I'VE GOT QUESTIONS.
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