The Threats of Conspiracy

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Does Politics Matter?
The Most Recent Shootings
- El Paso - Agenda Driven
- Dayton - Psychoanalysis/Distraction
FBI Declaring Conspiracy Theorists Domestic Terrorists
New 9/11 Investigation
UN Agenda 21
Climate Change & "Societal Collapse"
Storm Area 51 UPDATE [Page Closed]
Parallel Universes
Ascension
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