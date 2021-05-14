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WtF's Evening Tyranny Report 5-14-2021
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30 views • May 14, 2021
Flip floppin fausi, bumblin biden and the cdc say masks will come to an end for the injected? We shall see... The UK will have a public inquiry into the covid scam in... 2022?! Parents in a town in Virginia are rightfully outraged at some summer reading that their kids are being assigned and we cannot blame them! The question is will anything be done about it?
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Article Links:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/delta-covid-vaccine-new-employees-b1847801.html
https://greatgameindia.com/public-inquiry-covid-19-pandemic/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-angry-va-moms-line-up-to-read-pornographic-excerpts-from-books-assigned-to-9th-graders?utm_source=theblaze-breaking&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20210514Trending-VaMomsPornAssignments&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%20TheBlaze%20Breaking%20News
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/delta-covid-vaccine-new-employees-b1847801.html
https://greatgameindia.com/public-inquiry-covid-19-pandemic/
https://www.theblaze.com/news/watch-angry-va-moms-line-up-to-read-pornographic-excerpts-from-books-assigned-to-9th-graders?utm_source=theblaze-breaking&;utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=20210514Trending-VaMomsPornAssignments&utm_term=ACTIVE%20LIST%20-%20TheBlaze%20Breaking%20News
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