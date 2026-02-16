American-Israeli War On Iran Is Around The Corner

Despite engaging in talks with Iran, the U.S. has bolstered its military presence in the Middle East by deploying a second aircraft carrier, with reports suggesting that the administration of President Donald Trump is planning extended operations against the Islamic Republic.

Trump’s decision to send a second aircraft carrier was confirmed on February 13. The U.S. didn’t, however, send just any carrier, but rather its newest and largest, the USS Gerald R. Ford.

The Ford and its strike group are currently in the Caribbean Sea. The group will likely need three or four weeks to arrive in the Middle East. There, they will join the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier and its strike group, which arrived in the region earlier in the month.

The deployment of the Ford may not be the height of the ongoing U.S. military buildup. There are signs that a third aircraft carrier could soon be sent there.

The USS George H.W. Bush and its strike group are concluding drills off the coast of Virginia, and may be readying for deployment in the Middle East. Like the Ford, the Bush could take up to a month to arrive in the region.

On February 14, a report by Reuters revealed that the U.S. military is preparing sustained, weeks-long operations against Iran. The campaign would see the U.S. attacking Iranian state and security facilities, not just nuclear infrastructure.

Despite the escalation, it was reported on the very same day that the U.S. and Iran are expected to hold a second round of nuclear talks in Geneva on February 17 in an effort to reach a deal that prevents war.

The talks will not be easy, however, as Israel, which will likely join any American attack on the Islamic Republic, made some very difficult demands.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on February 15 stated that Iran should hand over all of its enriched uranium, and completely give up on enrichment capabilities. He even called for limiting the range of Iranian missiles to just 300 kilometers, far less than the distance from the Islamic Republic to Israel.

Netanyahu didn’t stop there. He also said that any agreement should also address Iran’s support for its allies in the Middle East.

Taking into account the massive U.S. military buildup, and the difficult demands set by Israel, it is highly unlikely that the upcoming round of talks will produce anything.

The U.S. is likely attempting to deceive Iran and calm down some of its allies in the Middle East who are worried of a regional war. Nevertheless, it may already be too late to avoid such a war.

https://southfront.press/american-israeli-war-on-iran-is-around-the-corner/